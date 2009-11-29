Spore: Italian Glass Meets LED

The glass globe has the irregularity of a handmade product, reflecting the craft that continues today in Italy. Through the clear form, a set of square glass LED tiles are visible, producing two types of light: Translucent tiles shed direct light, while those with a satin finish diffuse light to the sides.

The Spore also reflects the work of architect/designer Iosa Ghini, who often employs the rounded form seen in this light in his furniture and product design. Based in Milan, Iosa Ghini's projects range in scale from small objects to large institutional interiors. The Spore is his first collaboration with FDV Collection.