Spore: Italian Glass Meets LED

By Sarah Rich
In one of Italy's oldest glass-blowing regions, Murano, the lighting company FDV Collection (a Leucos USA brand) has partnered with Italian architect Massimo Iosa Ghini to unite cutting-edge LED technology with centuries-old tradition. The result is Spore, a pendant light with an artful exterior and high-tech interior.

The glass globe has the irregularity of a handmade product, reflecting the craft that continues today in Italy. Through the clear form, a set of square glass LED tiles are visible, producing two types of light: Translucent tiles shed direct light, while those with a satin finish diffuse light to the sides.

The Spore also reflects the work of architect/designer Iosa Ghini, who often employs the rounded form seen in this light in his furniture and product design. Based in Milan, Iosa Ghini's projects range in scale from small objects to large institutional interiors. The Spore is his first collaboration with FDV Collection.