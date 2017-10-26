View Photos
9 Modern Maldivian Resorts With Spectacular Overwater Villas
By Michele Koh Morollo
A dream destination for anyone who loves the island life, the Maldives, which is made up of 26 ring-shaped atolls, is home to more than 1,000 coral islands surrounded by crystal clear blue waters, vibrant marine life, and sandy beaches.
One of the best ways to enjoy the Maldives and get as close as possible to the Indian Ocean, is to experience an overwater villa. Suspended above the sea on sturdy stilt legs, overwater villas offer privacy and easy access to the azure waters, coral gardens, and marine life that the Maldives is famous for.
Here are some resorts with incredibly enticing overwater villas.
Niyama Maldives
