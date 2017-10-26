9 Modern Maldivian Resorts With Spectacular Overwater Villas
9 Modern Maldivian Resorts With Spectacular Overwater Villas

By Michele Koh Morollo
A dream destination for anyone who loves the island life, the Maldives, which is made up of 26 ring-shaped atolls, is home to more than 1,000 coral islands surrounded by crystal clear blue waters, vibrant marine life, and sandy beaches.

One of the best ways to enjoy the Maldives and get as close as possible to the Indian Ocean, is to experience an overwater villa. Suspended above the sea on sturdy stilt legs, overwater villas offer privacy and easy access to the azure waters, coral gardens, and marine life that the Maldives is famous for. 

Here are some resorts with incredibly enticing overwater villas. 

Niyama Maldives

Sleek and commodious, some of the villas in this resort have indoor and outdoor showers as well a jacuzzi that’s great for a leisurely soak under the stars at night.

This resort is surrounded by 3.5 miles of private lagoons and includes villas with retractable roofs, private pools with catamaran nets, and even waterslides.

The 1,152-square-foot overwater villas at this resort have wide doors that open to a terrace with a plunge pool facing the turquoise lagoon, as well as their own private jetties.

Located in the Noonu Atoll, the contemporary villas on this island resort were inspired by the shape and patterns of sea turtles, and was built using locally-sourced materials.

This resort offers two types of overwater villas: the Water Villa, which has multiple terraces hanging above the sea, and the Garden Water Villa, which dips into the lagoon on one side while facing a lush tropical garden on the other. &nbsp;

This resort has 45 overwater villas, including the Crusoe Residences with its own rooftop sundeck and private water hammock. The 5,577-square-foot Private Reserve has a sundeck with an infinity pool, spa, sauna, steam room, gym, and a bathtub built over coral gardens.

Sited within 44 acres of the Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, the thatched water villas at this resort are designed with floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views.

Barefoot luxury is the order of the day at this palm-fringed paradise that will have you spending plenty of time in the water.&nbsp;

The thatched-roof Water Pool villas at Milaidhoo Island are equipped with Maldivian-style swing chairs, ocean-facing king sized beds, and large private pools.

