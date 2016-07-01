Sound Design for a Bustling San Francisco Restaurant

Black casks of sherry and sangria are displayed over the U-shaped bar, where customers don’t have to strain to hear each other. Bill Russell-Shapiro says, "Meyer Sound helped us achieve the vision I had for Bellota—which is taken from a warm, welcoming restaurant I found in Barcelona, and also by Rick's Café Américain from the movie ‘Casablanca.’"

In the world of fine dining, the importance of ambience cannot be overestimated. From lighting decisions to employee uniforms, every sensory detail a restaurant offers contributes to the patron’s experience. No bit player on this ineffable stage is the noise level. It can be a hard balance to strike: too raucous, and conversation suffers; too quiet, and the mood stiffens.

It’s a dilemma with which Bill Russell-Shapiro is familiar. As the proprietor of The Absinthe Group, the parent company of six eateries and bars in San Francisco, he was well-versed in the dynamics of sound and atmosphere. For his latest enterprise, the Spanish restaurant Bellota, he installed a Meyer Sound Constellation acoustic system to balance the sonic elements of a busy scene: the clink of glasses, the rattle of a cocktail shaker, bursts of laughter. A system of minuscule microphones, loudspeakers, subwoofers, and processors take in and harmonize noise. As clientele ebbs and flows, the staff can quickly adjust the acoustics.