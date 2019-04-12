A 1905 Fire Station in Connecticut Is Converted Into a Community Hub For Art and Music
A 1905 Fire Station in Connecticut Is Converted Into a Community Hub For Art and Music

By Luke Hopping / Photos by Christopher Testani
The conversion of a fire station into a studio, stage, and lodging for musicians tracks the rebirth of a New Haven neighborhood.

Ask any two people from New Haven what Firehouse 12 is, and you’re almost bound to get two different answers. To music lovers, the restored 1905 fire station on Crown Street is Connecticut’s preeminent venue for experimental jazz, a place where artists who normally have a hard time booking gigs outside of major cities can draw an enthusiastic crowd. For the civic-minded, it’s a local success story, the crown jewel in New Haven’s decades-long effort to clean up the Ninth Square district. And for others, it’s simply a downtown watering hole, albeit a very nice one presided over by an award-winning bartender. 

