This Vero Beach Beachside Residence, Asking $42M, Is More Resort Than Home

3700 Ocean Drive in Vero Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $42,000,000 by Cindy O'Dare and Kristin Dobson of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

In the heart of Vero’s seaside downtown, this walled and gated oceanfront compound is secluded by the privacy of landscaped grounds. For the ultimate weather readiness, reinforced concrete and steel construction is anchored by 255 pilings, in addition to floor-to-ceiling impact windows and doors.

Eight bedrooms, 12 baths, garage parking for 10 cars, and multiple kitchens provide plenty of space. Effortlessly control the ambiance, comfort, security and entertainment with the Savant home automation system. Enjoy resort-like living with two pools, including an 80-foot oceanfront infinity pool. Topping it all off is a completely separate, three-bedroom guest house.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 8

Baths: 8 full, 4 partial

Year Built: 2014

Square Feet: 18,000