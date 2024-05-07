A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M

14541 Deervale Place in Sherman Oaks, California, is currently listed at $4,495,000 by Eric Lavey at Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks’ Skyview enclave, this sunny residence is directly across from a private reserve and offers unobstructed city, mountain, and canyon views. White poured-in-place Venetian terrazzo floors and a white floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace set the tone for the home’s hallmark midcentury details and design.

Archetypal post and beam vaulted ceilings and rooflines bring the eyeline from the indoor living areas directly out into views. Three bedroom suites feature solid oak hardwoods, including a primary bedroom with a Carrera-slab bathroom.