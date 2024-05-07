SubscribeSign In
A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49MView 7 Photos

A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M

Built in 1963, the restored home is swathed in a neutral palette with terrazzo and Carrera marble.
Text by
Presented by
View 7 Photos

14541 Deervale Place in Sherman Oaks, California, is currently listed at $4,495,000 by Eric Lavey at Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks’ Skyview enclave, this sunny residence is directly across from a private reserve and offers unobstructed city, mountain, and canyon views. White poured-in-place Venetian terrazzo floors and a white floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace set the tone for the home’s hallmark midcentury details and design.

Archetypal post and beam vaulted ceilings and rooflines bring the eyeline from the indoor living areas directly out into views. Three bedroom suites feature solid oak hardwoods, including a primary bedroom with a Carrera-slab bathroom. 

A fourth bedroom is currently used as a large den with closet. Custom Fleetwood sliding glass doors and walls come equipped with screens to let bug-free air flow throughout. Outside, take in views of the city, mountains, and canyon trails from the pool and flat grassy yard.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 4 full 

Year Built: 1963

Square Feet: 3,113 

Plot Size: 0.43 acres

A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 1 of 6 -


A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 2 of 6 -


A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 3 of 6 -


A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 4 of 6 -


A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 5 of 6 -


A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M - Photo 6 of 6 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.