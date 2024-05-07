A Stunning Sherman Oaks’ Midcentury Could Be Yours for $4.49M
14541 Deervale Place in Sherman Oaks, California, is currently listed at $4,495,000 by Eric Lavey at Sotheby's International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.
Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks’ Skyview enclave, this sunny residence is directly across from a private reserve and offers unobstructed city, mountain, and canyon views. White poured-in-place Venetian terrazzo floors and a white floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace set the tone for the home’s hallmark midcentury details and design.
Archetypal post and beam vaulted ceilings and rooflines bring the eyeline from the indoor living areas directly out into views. Three bedroom suites feature solid oak hardwoods, including a primary bedroom with a Carrera-slab bathroom.
A fourth bedroom is currently used as a large den with closet. Custom Fleetwood sliding glass doors and walls come equipped with screens to let bug-free air flow throughout. Outside, take in views of the city, mountains, and canyon trails from the pool and flat grassy yard.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1963
Square Feet: 3,113
Plot Size: 0.43 acres
