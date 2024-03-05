An Artist’s Coastal Complex in Venice Hits the Market for $4.9M

741 Brooks Avenue in Venice, California, is currently listed at $4,975,000 by Graham J. Larson and Sam Plouchart at Sotheby's International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

On one of the most desirable streets west of Lincoln in Venice, this unique property consists of a historic, single-story bungalow and a stunning concrete and glass loft duplex designed by architect Kevin Mulcahy, both renovated and rejuvenated into a bastion of eye-catching contemporary style. Together, the homes offer 3,704 square feet of sophisticated living space and as many as five bedrooms, and six baths, all secluded behind a discreet modern wood gate.

Both structures are characterized by design decisions that focus on light, a connection to the environment, a chic minimalist organic palette, and natural materials that evoke nearby mountains, woodlands, and sandy beaches. The bungalow is anchored by living, dining, and kitchen spaces with an easy flow and grounding, earthy tile floors. The streamlined kitchen features crisp clean surfaces of Caesarstone and warm wood, including cabinetry by Pedini and Miele appliances. Nearby is a comfortable built-in banquette and an open, airy living space with glass doors and an oversized skylight that admits a gentle natural glow.

One of the two bedrooms features a Pedini wardrobe and gazes out on the yard through a glass sliding door. A striking full facade of southeast-facing glass distinguishes the loft-like main residence, which offers multiple areas for entertaining and relaxation on three levels.

Rooms on the top floor are connected by a glass-floored catwalk that gives the sensation of being suspended in air. On the ground floor is a living area with a wood-paneled ceiling and a wall of bifold Cantera glass doors that open to create a seamless flow between inside and out.

Just above is a living space with soaring a double-height ceiling; a dining area that accommodates a crowd; a kitchen that combines elegant marble surfaces—including floating shelves; warm wood Leicht cabinetry, and one of the building’s original rugged cross-shaped steel trusses. You’ll also find a sitting room, office, or additional bedroom with a folding NanaWall of glass that accordions to and fro.

The second and third levels have views of neighboring rooflines and treetops. The guest bedroom is a peaceful perch with two walls of glass and a terrazzo-tiled shower. The owner’s suite offers a spa-inspired bath, a Leight vanity, and a plaster "wet room" that includes a shower and a soaking tub.

Accompanying the two structures are a two-car garage with side-sliding doors, two ipe wood decks—one open-air, the other covered and skylit—and a carefully curated selection of water-wise landscaping and xeriscaping that incorporates native flora. The yard between the homes offers sitting areas kept private by leafy hedges and surrounding mature trees.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1937

Square Feet: 3,704

Plot Size: 0.12 acres