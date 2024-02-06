This Stunning Alys Beach Home for Sale Could Easily Be Mistaken for Mykonos





85 South Charles Street in Alys Beach, Florida, is currently listed at $8,400,000 by Tom Fitzpatrick at Scenic Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed by Dunham Architecture and Urban Design, this welcoming courtyard home offers four bedrooms with four full baths and two half-baths. The never-rented residence has been carefully maintained and comes professionally furnished.

This prime Alys Beach location on South Charles Street offers easy access to the Beach Club and Gulf Green, while the deep lot offers ample space and design advantages. A spacious front loggia with a signature arch offers a dramatic greeting. Inside, find numerous builder upgrades like Venetian plaster walls and ceilings, coral shell stone, and white oak wide plank flooring. Clean crisp lines are paired with a neutral palette of whites, creams, and beiges throughout.

Twelve-foot ceilings are accompanied by eight-foot interior doors that feature an upgraded horizontal oak plank stain with Ashley Norton hardware. The open living area boasts ample seating, a gas fireplace, and built-in display shelving. Open the double doors to hear the soothing pool fountains.

The fully-equipped Miele kitchen suite is a dream for the gourmand. A six-burner cooktop with griddle and double oven is accompanied by a Miele refrigerator, freezer, 84-bottle full-height wine cooler, dishwasher, warming drawer, and built-in coffee machine. Topping it all off are Caesarstone countertops with a waterfall island and custom Grimes cabinetry in a classic grey stain with Schuab hardware and a Versailles glass backsplash.

On the second level, find a spacious family and TV room with a vaulted wood ceiling and whitewash finish with Venetian plaster walls. The second-floor balcony doors open onto the large, covered outdoor loggia that serves as a third living area.

Each of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms with Carrara marble countertops and flooring and shower tile with a diamond inlay. An interior and exterior gallery connects to the primary king suite on the first floor with a 14-foot vaulted beam ceiling, dual closets, and a large en suite bath. The suite also opens onto a spacious covered loggia, courtyard, and pool. A practical fourth bedroom with bathroom and private entry for guests is easily accessible from the rear zaguan.

An outdoor shower and summer kitchen with 36-inch Wolf grill and overhead exhaust system are also conveniently located off the zaguan. Waterline tile and fountain spouts frame the tranquil courtyard pool.

Outdoor appliances by Perlick include an ice machine, beverage center, and wine cooler. All are framed in NatureKast outdoor cabinetry in their TeakKast fossil grey. Guests can also cozy up to the fireplace on the enchanting terrace overlooking the pool and Palmera Park.

Completing the amenities are Control4, an iPad home system interface, a home water sensor system, and two reserved parking spaces.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 2019

Square Feet: 3,577

Plot Size: 0.07 acres