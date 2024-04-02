In Atlanta, an Incomparable Victorian Gothic Home Asks $1.9M

620 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $1,995,000 by Joy Myrick at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.

This stunning hilltop Victorian fuses historic charm and modern luxury. Nestled in the heart of Old Fourth Ward, just steps from the Beltline and Krog Street Market, the exquisite home offers easy access to all the neighborhood has to offer. Thoughtfully renovated, the residence is teeming with details like the custom three-story open staircase, wide plank Stuga white oak flooring, and dramatic designer lighting fixtures throughout.



The gourmet kitchen plays host to an oversized island, inset Keystone white oak cabinets, a handmade tile backsplash, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a quartzite-capped antique farmhouse table, and a butler's pantry.

Find detailed custom molding, an elegant bar, and imported iron doors from London in the formal dining room. Relax by the oversized wood-burning fireplace in the keeping room or retreat to the sun-drenched parlor with its dramatic archway and bay windows.

A separate bedroom with en suite bathroom on the main makes an ideal home office or guest suite. The second floor features more bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a second primary suite with a walk-in closet, a bedroom with a rock-climbing wall to a "secret loft," and a spacious laundry room with sweeping views and a private sunporch.

The owner’s suite takes up the third level, complete with breathtaking views of the downtown skyline from large picture windows. The primary bath is a spa-like sanctuary with a deluxe steam shower with seven shower heads, an oversized tub, and a marble dual vanity. Custom walk-in closet overlook the historic O4W water tower. Completing this level is a versatile "sky room" with a private balcony, wet bar with a custom round window, and a built-in daybed.

Those that love to entertain will appreciate the outdoor kitchen, equipped with a built-in Blaze grill, Komodo Joe smoker, stainless steel storage, and Trex decking. Unwind in the hot tub to the sounds of the fountain. A professionally designed yard features lush plants, premium turf, outdoor lighting and majestic stonework, all framed by a privacy fence. An attached two-car garage, two tankless water heaters, two laundry rooms, five new HVAC units, and a new roof make this home move-in ready.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2000

Square Feet: 3,307

Plot Size: 0.26 acres