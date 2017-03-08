Somerset’s Dimpsey Glamping Awarded Gold by Visit England’s Quality in Tourism

The quality assessment looks at the quality and condition of the accommodation, including the living space and housekeeping. Dimspey won gold for exceptional quality of accommodation and customer service.

Dimpsey Glamping in the Blackdown Hills of Somerset has been awarded Gold by Visit England’s Quality in Tourism inspectors.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Emma Warren, who owns and runs Dimpsey Glamping says: "It’s another feather in Dimpsey’s cap to get this gold standard award. We adore making the hut the most fabulous place for people to stay, and we are so grateful to Blackdown Shepherd Huts for creating Dimpsey, with all its wonderful nooks and crannies and extraordinary living space."

"We’ve added a hot tub and garden oven recently, and the whole experience Is even more luxurious than ever, with more upgrades in the pipeline. We always look forward to welcoming our guests from all over the world who want to experience glamping at this little idyll in Somerset.’

For more information please see www.dimpsey.co.uk

You can book a stay in this shepherd's hut here