Snatch Up Case Study House #10 in Pasadena For $3M
Designed by the father-and-son architectural duo of Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr. in 1947, Case Study House #10 was part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s initiative to experiment with new building materials and techniques to create affordable homes. In 2012, the current owners conducted a thorough restoration, including updating the bathrooms, opening up the kitchen, and restoring the roof profile. Now the residence—which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has the Mills Act designation—is back on the market for $2,990,000, giving you another chance at owning the only Case Study House in Pasadena.
Embedded in a sloping site, the midcentury home has a three-level plan and a correspondingly slanted shed roof. The rear of the house boasts a large expanse of sliding glass doors that lead to the patio, garden, pool, and a separate guesthouse. Designed to promote indoor/outdoor living, the four-bed, four-bath residence boasts an open-plan living room and dining area that wrap around a fireplace.
