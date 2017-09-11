Snatch Up Case Study House #10 in Pasadena For $3M

Designed by the father-and-son architectural duo of Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland, Jr. in 1947, Case Study House #10 was part of Arts & Architecture magazine’s initiative to experiment with new building materials and techniques to create affordable homes. In 2012, the current owners conducted a thorough restoration, including updating the bathrooms, opening up the kitchen, and restoring the roof profile. Now the residence—which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has the Mills Act designation—is back on the market for $2,990,000, giving you another chance at owning the only Case Study House in Pasadena.