Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence is now on offer for $799,000. It was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home, and in 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room. Today, the open space of the living room, dining room, and den benefit from walls of glass that stretch nearly two stories high. McLeod’s relationship with modern luminaries such as Fred McDowell, Theodore Criley, Foster Rhodes Jackson, and Richard Neutra is expressed by the comfort and functionality of the midcentury gem, as well as its connection to the outdoors.



The residence is a unique example of what Matthew Berkley at Crosby Doe Associates calls Claremont, California’s own vernacular modernism. "When the McLeod Residence was completed," says Berkley, "Claremont and the cities of the East San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys were viewed by many as ‘exurbia,’ or beyond suburban communities. As such, many of the modern houses built in the area were the architects’ own interpretations of what modernism is." Boasting an impressive architectural pedigree and an emphasis on open space, this midcentury abode is ready for its first new owner since 1978.