Snag This Midcentury Stunner in Southern California For $799K
Real Estate + Californian Homes

Snag This Midcentury Stunner in Southern California For $799K

By Jenny Xie
Long stretches of glass and sunny courtyard spaces characterize this modernist treasure, which was once photographed by the legendary Julius Shulman.

Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence is now on offer for $799,000. It was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home, and in 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room. Today, the open space of the living room, dining room, and den benefit from walls of glass that stretch nearly two stories high. McLeod’s relationship with modern luminaries such as Fred McDowell, Theodore Criley, Foster Rhodes Jackson, and Richard Neutra is expressed by the comfort and functionality of the midcentury gem, as well as its connection to the outdoors.

The residence is a unique example of what Matthew Berkley at Crosby Doe Associates calls Claremont, California’s own vernacular modernism. "When the McLeod Residence was completed," says Berkley, "Claremont and the cities of the East San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys were viewed by many as ‘exurbia,’ or beyond suburban communities. As such, many of the modern houses built in the area were the architects’ own interpretations of what modernism is." Boasting an impressive architectural pedigree and an emphasis on open space, this midcentury abode is ready for its first new owner since 1978.

Set back from the street, the home provides privacy and seclusion. At the entrance, a carport leads to a brick-paved walkway that stretches to the front door.

Strung seashells make up an organic screen for the carport, a natural touch added by the seller.

The kitchen and den, pictured above, as well as the living room and covered veranda open up to the backyard thanks to large glass walls. The rear of the house was rebuilt by architect Rufus Turner following a fire in the living room in 1964.

Clerestory windows allow more light to stream into the den.

Carpeting, cork, and tile flooring run throughout the house, which is T-shaped in floor plan.

The fireplace in the living room provides a cozy setting for relaxing or entertaining. According to Matthew Berkley at Crosby Doe Associates, the design elements of the home recall the work of architects who had studied at USC—such as Fred McDowell.

Homeowners can choose to eat in the dining room, pictured above, or bring their meal to a glass-encased lanai that looks out at the grassy backyard.

The dining room and bedrooms lead to a large garden patio.

The master bedroom has the benefit of a private courtyard.

The sunken tile tub and shower in the ensuite master bathroom enjoys an outdoor connection in the form of a small atrium.

For more information about the listing, visit the property's website.

If you know of a listing for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com, drop us a line at jxie@dwell.com.