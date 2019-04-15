A Family Guesthouse Made for Accessibility, Aging in Place—and That View
In the hills of Los Gatos, California, Elizabeth Twaddell, her husband, Amardeep Misha, and their two teenage daughters had outgrown their home. It lacked a proper family room, but creating a communal area would mean the loss of the guest suite designated for their family matriarch, Surendra Kaur Misha, who often visits for several months at a time.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.