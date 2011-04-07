Smoked Mackerel on Toast
"After moving to Holland, we developed a deep fondness for smoked fish," Shelby says. "Almost every restaurant in Amsterdam has their version of smoked fish with mayonnaise, usually served in an open-face sandwich or in a hot cheese 'tosti.' We typically serve it as an appetizer alongside chilled glasses of genever (Dutch gin). We recommend A.van Wees genever; they have been distilling gin since 1782 and were located just a few doors down from our apartment."
Serves 2 as an appetizer
Ingredients:
1 smoked mackerel filet
1 dollop mayonnaise
1 dollop crème fraîche
1 tiny teaspoon of dijon mustard
1 squeeze of lemon juice
1 spoonful chopped dill
Lots of cracked black pepper
A couple black olives, finely chopped (optional)
4 small pieces of brown bread, toasted
1 spoonful of minced chives
Method:
1. In a large bowl, flake the mackerel filet into bite-size chunks.
2. Combine the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, mustard, lemon juice, dill, black pepper, and olives (optional) in another bowl.
3. Carefully fold the mayonnaise mixture into the fish a little at a time until you reach a desired consistency. Be careful not to overdress.
4. Spoon onto toast and garnish with minced chives.
Shelby's tip: Serve with a chilled glass of genever or favorite gin cocktail.