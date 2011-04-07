"After moving to Holland, we developed a deep fondness for smoked fish," Shelby says. "Almost every restaurant in Amsterdam has their version of smoked fish with mayonnaise, usually served in an open-face sandwich or in a hot cheese 'tosti.' We typically serve it as an appetizer alongside chilled glasses of genever (Dutch gin). We recommend A.van Wees genever; they have been distilling gin since 1782 and were located just a few doors down from our apartment."

Hunter and Shelby enjoy martinis in their Amsterdam apartment, Hunter behind the custom-designed island by OP16 and Shelby upon a Scrap stool by contemporary Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek.

Smoked Mackerel on Toast

Serves 2 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

1 smoked mackerel filet

1 dollop mayonnaise

1 dollop crème fraîche

1 tiny teaspoon of dijon mustard

1 squeeze of lemon juice

1 spoonful chopped dill

Lots of cracked black pepper

A couple black olives, finely chopped (optional)

4 small pieces of brown bread, toasted

1 spoonful of minced chives

Method:

1. In a large bowl, flake the mackerel filet into bite-size chunks.

2. Combine the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, mustard, lemon juice, dill, black pepper, and olives (optional) in another bowl.

3. Carefully fold the mayonnaise mixture into the fish a little at a time until you reach a desired consistency. Be careful not to overdress.

4. Spoon onto toast and garnish with minced chives.

Shelby's tip: Serve with a chilled glass of genever or favorite gin cocktail.