Small, Green, and Mighty: Hurricane-Proof Prefab
When it comes to building sustainably, it requires more than slapping a solar array on a house. Cubicco—a Dutch prefab company that opened an office and a manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, in August 2013—takes a holistic approach to responsible residential architecture. "We ought to construct homes that are built around social and environmental needs with a design that’s beautiful, functional, and within reach," Randy Riteco, Cubicco’s founder, says.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.