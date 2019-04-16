Small, Green, and Mighty: Hurricane-Proof Prefab

When it comes to building sustainably, it requires more than slapping a solar array on a house. Cubicco—a Dutch prefab company that opened an office and a manufacturing facility in Miami, Florida, in August 2013—takes a holistic approach to responsible residential architecture. "We ought to construct homes that are built around social and environmental needs with a design that’s beautiful, functional, and within reach," Randy Riteco, Cubicco’s founder, says.