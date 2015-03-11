Small Country Home with Dramatic See-Through Wall

When a client approached Slovakian architect Peter Jurkovič about building a home in semi-rural Čunovo, outside of the capital city of Bratislava, Jurkovič decided to stick with tradition. "Living small, it resonates," he says. His spin on country living kept true to centuries-old tradition while staying as simple as possible, with a straightforward three-room scheme on the ground floor, a north facing glass wall under the gabled roof that reduced the need for sun shading, and a traditional "ganok," an under-roof porch that looks tailor-made for a rocking chair, possibly even strumming a guitar if the mood strikes. Jurkovič talked Dwell through his 915-square-foot ode to simplicity.