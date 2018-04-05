Sleep Beneath the Stars in These Enchanting Bubble Domes in Ireland

Hotel-style hospitality has been combined with a back-to-nature aesthetic at Finn Lough, a family-run resort on a 45-acre peninsula in Northern Ireland. Home to a spa, restaurant and bar, and a variety of accommodation types on the shores of Lough Erne, the lakeside retreat also includes a cluster of futuristic bubble domes, kitted out in bespoke, Scandinavian-inspired interiors.
While transparent domes have sprung up in glamping destinations worldwide, Finn Lough sets itself apart from the pack with extra touches of luxury.
Underfloor heating and heated mattresses are the standard in both dome room offerings—the standard Forest Bubble Dome and the Premium Bubble Dome—that sleep two in a four-poster bed and connect to an ensuite bathroom.
Perks include Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary breakfast and treats, and fluffy robes and slippers. The larger, premium domes include a soaking tub and other thoughtful furnishings.
The bubble domes offer clear, 180-degree visibility for an immersive experience in nature without compromising comfort. The domes are set apart for privacy, and each has a private path and gate.
Designed for digital detox, the bubble domes do not have with Wi-Fi or cell service, but are equipped with electricity and power sockets.
Guests can also enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities arranged by the resort including kayaking, picnicking, and having drinks by the fire pit.
International collective Dome Experience designed and built the bubble domes, with built-in wood paneling and a four-poster bed. Domes can be installed and operational within four to six weeks at sites with existing utility lines. The domes can also run off of off-grid power.
The bubble domes are a popular choice for romantic getaways—book here for a stay at Finn Lough’s Bubble Domes, starting at £245 ($345) a night.