Sleep Beneath the Stars in These Enchanting Bubble Domes in Ireland

Hotel-style hospitality has been combined with a back-to-nature aesthetic at Finn Lough, a family-run resort on a 45-acre peninsula in Northern Ireland. Home to a spa, restaurant and bar, and a variety of accommodation types on the shores of Lough Erne, the lakeside retreat also includes a cluster of futuristic bubble domes, kitted out in bespoke, Scandinavian-inspired interiors.



Finn Lough is located on a forested, 45-acre peninsula.

While transparent domes have sprung up in glamping destinations worldwide, Finn Lough sets itself apart from the pack with extra touches of luxury.



Thoughtful furnishings provide creature comforts in the middle of nature.

Underfloor heating and heated mattresses are the standard in both dome room offerings—the standard Forest Bubble Dome and the Premium Bubble Dome—that sleep two in a four-poster bed and connect to an ensuite bathroom.



Heated mattresses and electric blankets protect against the winter chill.

Perks include Nespresso coffee machines, complimentary breakfast and treats, and fluffy robes and slippers. The larger, premium domes include a soaking tub and other thoughtful furnishings.



Every dome comes with an Nespresso coffee maker.

The bubble domes offer clear, 180-degree visibility for an immersive experience in nature without compromising comfort. The domes are set apart for privacy, and each has a private path and gate.



The bubble domes are a popular choice for a romantic getaway.

Designed for digital detox, the bubble domes do not have with Wi-Fi or cell service, but are equipped with electricity and power sockets.

The bubble domes are spaced far enough apart for privacy.

Guests can also enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities arranged by the resort including kayaking, picnicking, and having drinks by the fire pit.

An air pressure system holds up the domes.

International collective Dome Experience designed and built the bubble domes, with built-in wood paneling and a four-poster bed. Domes can be installed and operational within four to six weeks at sites with existing utility lines. The domes can also run off of off-grid power.

Each bubble dome has its own private walkway and gate.

Sky views are best enjoyed January to March when visibility of the Milky Way is at its best.