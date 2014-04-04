Shops We Love: Propeller Modern

Flatiron Dining Table with Solid Brass Stretchers by Soren Rose for De La Espada



“The Flatiron was done for apartments in the building of the same name in New York. It’s a simple table. Brass happens to be a hot material right now, and it’s used in a necessary and a sparing way. It’s not just an adornment, it’s not spoiling the integrity of the table. Having that flourish underneath the table, it takes a moment to recognize it. I like that type of design, where what makes it special isn’t the first thing that you see.”