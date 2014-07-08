Shops We Love: Nora, Detroit

Barlow sought to channel Detroit's design legacy, "It's a city with real history— industrial history, American history, racial history, music history, art history—but what was of particular interest to us was its design history," he says. "So many great designers have passed through this city. They designed automobiles, ottomans, arches, and playing cards. Then the designers were gone, well most of them anyway, off to glamorous places like Santa Fe, Los Angeles, and Grand Rapids. Some, including the automobile designers, remained, but the conversation about design in Detroit had certainly quieted down. It became little more than a fluttering page in a magazine, an afternoon 'like' on a Pinterest page, a set of plates unpacked from a Christmas box. So we thought we would blow on the spark of what remained and then put a log on that fire and then make an inferno that we could dance about like ecstatic Shakers on a hot midsummer’s eve, so that people would say 'Yes! Design! That City! Oh brother! You Gotta See This.'"

Michele Unverzagt, the store's manager who kindly answered our questions about the space, says, "As a team, we're all dedicated to the city. We believe in Detroit and have found a wonderful community that we enjoy being part of."

Nora

Address: 4240 Cass Avenue, Detroit, Michigan

Phone: 313-831-4845

Follow On: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest

What It's About: "Our inspiration comes from Scandinavian and Japanese culture. We're attracted to beautiful objects that can be used everyday and with each use, you appreciate them more and more," Nora's manager, Michele Unverzagt, says.

Philosophy: "We’re very much about having unique, interesting pieces, things that are well crafted, that have lasting value," Unverzagt says. "We've curated a space that engages our guests with delight and will provide a collection of beautiful products that you won't see elsewhere in Detroit."