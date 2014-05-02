Shops We Love: MADE

Redesigned Medalta Side Plates by Medalta



“Medalta is an historic site that was once the home to several potteries, and is known for quality porcelain. The factories went bankrupt, and thousands of these plates were left. Contemporary designers then made patterns that translated onto these plates. It’s now actually an active artist’s residency program.” -- Julie Nicholson



“Its in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The imagery on the plates actually relates to the site. We’re the only store in Canada that carries these.” -- Shaun Moore



(Designers clockwise from top: Jenna Stanton, Jenn Demke-Lange, Aaron Nelson & Tobie Laliberte)