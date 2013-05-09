Shopping Los Angeles

What are some ways we can encourage consumers to buy American-made? @the_MiA_project: Take more care and interest in where your dollar goes -- who and what it supports @Allie_Weiss: Appeal to people's hometown pride—love your state? Support your local makers

1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

aplusrstore.com

"[Proprietors] Andy and Rose have the best edited shop in Los Angeles. We’re very careful when we go in there, as we’d love to buy the whole store. We found our dining light fixture there, and probably one of our favorite pieces in the house, the living room rug, Hay’s Color Carpet Rug #1, designed by Scholten & Baijings."

Croft House Furniture

326 N. La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

crofthouse.com

"This place is amazing as it makes most of its furniture locally with sustainable materials."

Danish Modern L.A.

3028 W. Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

danishmodernla.com

"Stuff flies out of here quick, so if you like it, buy it. We bought our blue mid-century teak daybed by Peter Hvidt here."

Lawson-Fenning

1618 Silver Lake Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

lawsonfenning.com

"Our shocking blue and red painting in the upstairs hall came from Lawson-Fenning—the friendliest shop in town and where we buy most of our housewarming gifts."

midcenturyLA

5333 Cahuenga Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

midcenturyla.com

"This place is massive and so well-stocked—and they repair and reupholster items in-house. We got our bedroom credenza from here, along with the green couch in the living room and our coffee table."

Potted

3158 Los Feliz Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

pottedstore.com

"We furnished the greater part of our outdoor areas with their help. Our favorite finds are the beer garden table and the bright-green wire patio chairs around the pool."

Rose Bowl Flea Market

689 S. E St.

San Bernardino, CA 92408

rgcshows.com

"It’s pretty easy in the heat of the moment to convince yourself that junk is more beautiful than it really is. If you don’t love it at the market, you definitely won’t when you get it home."

Yolk

1626 Silver Lake Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

shopyolk.com

"This shop is mostly full of bright and colorful bits and bobs, but they will occasionally get great pieces of furniture too, like our white metal-and-wood side table, next to the piano."