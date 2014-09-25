Shop This Designer-Curated Book Fair

Steve Kroeter, founder of the curated resource Designers & Books will be on hand at Dwell on Design NY with a select group of architecture and design publishers. Expanding on the idea of his online book fair , in which readers can browse and buy the top design titles, Designers & Books will supply Dwell on Design with a fount of reading material covering everything from public space to technology in schools to product design to urbanism.

Publishers participating in selling their wares at DODNY will include:

AMMO Books: AMMO Books publishes exciting, one-of-a-kind, visually charged arts and pop culture books for its dedicated, design-savvy audience. AMMO’s evolving list for adults and kids is known for its amazing design, thoughtful writing, and exquisite printing.

Carnegie Hill Books: A full-service bookseller specializing in rare, collectible, and hard-to-find books on architecture, modern design, interior design, furniture, gardens, New York City, fashion, photography and illustration. We provide books to some of the country's leading architectural and design firms as well as major institutions and private individuals.

CLOG: CLOG publishes books that explore, from multiple viewpoints and through a variety of means, a single subject particularly relevant to architecture now.

Gestalten: Gestalten specializes in developing content for aficionados of cutting-edge visual culture worldwide. By drawing from a variety of influences and combining them in unprecedented ways, the aim is to push creative expression to new frontiers and present contemporary trends with timeless substance.

Lars Müller Publishers: Carefully edited and designed publications on architecture, design, and contemporary art. Lars Müller Publishers is an internationally active publishing house based in Zurich, Switzerland.

The MIT Press: Independent press affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, publishing in the areas of architecture and design, technology, and aesthetic theory, among other subjects.

Optos Books: Optos Books specializes in books on the history of modern design and the decorative arts. Our focus is on the visual, exploring the roots of modernism in architecture, industrial design, interior design, photography, graphic design (typography, book arts & printing), illustration and modern fine art (with emphasis on the period from Late Victorian to the mid-20th C) as well as related ephemera.

Paintbox Press: Paintbox Press is an independent publisher of imaginative pop-ups and books on art and design. Established in 2002, we create innovative books and related products for both children and adults.

Phaidon: Phaidon is a premier publisher of books on the visual arts. We believe passionately in the creative act and aim to make it exciting and understandable by all and to celebrate its greatness in everything we produce. We work collaboratively with the creative arts world’s most inspiring names to achieve the most faithful representation of, and the truest insight into, the way those artists and visionaries interact with the world around them – whatever medium they work in.

Princeton Architectural Press: Publisher of fine books on architecture, design, photography, landscape, and visual culture. Our books are acclaimed for their strong and unique—sometimes eccentric—editorial vision, unrivaled design sensibility, and high production values at affordable prices, all undertaken with an eye to creating books that consistently surprise and delight.

Prestel Publishing: With its impressive list of titles in English and German, Prestel Publishing is one of the world's leading publishers in the fields of art, architecture, photography, and design. The company, founded in 1924, has its headquarters in Munich, offices in New York and London, and an international sales network.

Trevian Books: Trevian Books specializes in the purchase and sale of used, rare, and out-of-print books in the fields of architecture, city and town planning, landscape architecture, design, and the architectural and infrastructural elements of New York City.

Bard Graduate Center: Upon opening in 1993, the Bard Graduate Center Gallery began publishing scholarly books and catalogues in conjunction with our exhibitions. Many of the titles on our extensive booklist have received international acclaim. In 2013, we released our monumental History of Design: Decorative Arts and Material Culture, 1400—1600.