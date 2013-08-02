Shop the Vintage Braun Catalog from Your Web Browser
A London-based dealer has launched a website that makes it easy to purchase vintage Dieter Rams design for Braun and Vitsoe, plus other household electronics produced by Braun during Rams's reign as design director. Das Programm collects, displays, and archives a range of design goodies from the Rams designs of the mid-1950s and 1960s as well as the work of other fine industrial designers—Otl Aicher, Hans Gugleot, Wilhelm Wagenfeld, Gerd Alfred Müller, Reinhold Weiss, Dietrich Lubs, Jurgen Greubel, Richard Fischer, Robert Oberheim—he hired to work for Braun.
Inverting a well-known phrase, founder Peter Kapos aims for "more but better," even delving into the philosophical distinction of Braun's—and Rams's—design program.
And for serious American collectors in the market for a pristine SK 5 phonosuper: Yes, Das Programm ships worldwide.