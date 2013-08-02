Shop the Vintage Braun Catalog from Your Web Browser
View Photos

By Kelsey Keith
A unique online shop that sells only Dieter Rams designs for Braun and Vitsœ, plus vintage Braun electronics issued between 1955 and 1995.

A London-based dealer has launched a website that makes it easy to purchase vintage Dieter Rams design for Braun and Vitsoe, plus other household electronics produced by Braun during Rams's reign as design director. Das Programm collects, displays, and archives a range of design goodies from the Rams designs of the mid-1950s and 1960s as well as the work of other fine industrial designers—Otl Aicher, Hans Gugleot, Wilhelm Wagenfeld, Gerd Alfred Müller, Reinhold Weiss, Dietrich Lubs, Jurgen Greubel, Richard Fischer, Robert Oberheim—he hired to work for Braun.

Braun KF 21 Aromaster designed by Florian Seiffert and Hartwig Hahlcke (1976), in white or orange.

Inverting a well-known phrase, founder Peter Kapos aims for "more but better," even delving into the philosophical distinction of Braun's—and Rams's—design program.

Braun Mach 2 lighter by Dieter Rams with Florian Seiffert (1971), with case.

And for serious American collectors in the market for a pristine SK 5 phonosuper: Yes, Das Programm ships worldwide.

Braun HL 70 desktop fan by Reinhold Weiss amd Jurgen Greubel (1971) in white.

According to Kapos, "The design is a revision of Weiss's iconic HL 1 Multiwind desk fan issued a decade earlier, registering Braun's shift of the late 60's from 'New Objectivism' towards what might be called technological expressivism. Pristine white replaces the austere palate of greys; form is reduced to the primitive cylinder; functional controls are simplified; a transparent cradle, giving a gravity defying appearance, replaces the fixed stem and base arrangement of the earlier design."

This object is held in MoMA's permanent collection; this example is fully functional and in excellent condition, and comes with packaging for £200.

Deiter Rams-designed SK 5 phonosuper, perhaps the most iconic audio design in the Braun archives.

An earlier version of the record player and one of a foundational group of designs produced in 1955, the inaugural year of Braun Design. Braun G 12 (Valvo chassis) by Hans Gugelot, on sale for £650.

"Although production of Gugelot's G series continued into the early '60s, this vocabulary was soon eclipsed by Ram's development of a less romantic, more affirmatively industrial approach," writes Kapos.

Braun's Nizo 1000 camera by Robert Oberheim (1968)

The Braun rallye shaver in black and red by Florian Seiffert (1971) has been sold, though Das Programm also has the black version in stock for £60. Seiffert's rallye was a stylised reprise of Gugelot and Müller's sixtant SM 31 of ten years earlier.

Das Programm also offers printed material and merchandising for the serious collector, like this 1955 brochure designed by Otl Aicher.