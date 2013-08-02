Shop the Vintage Braun Catalog from Your Web Browser

Braun HL 70 desktop fan by Reinhold Weiss amd Jurgen Greubel (1971) in white.



According to Kapos, "The design is a revision of Weiss's iconic HL 1 Multiwind desk fan issued a decade earlier, registering Braun's shift of the late 60's from 'New Objectivism' towards what might be called technological expressivism. Pristine white replaces the austere palate of greys; form is reduced to the primitive cylinder; functional controls are simplified; a transparent cradle, giving a gravity defying appearance, replaces the fixed stem and base arrangement of the earlier design."



This object is held in MoMA's permanent collection; this example is fully functional and in excellent condition, and comes with packaging for £200.