Shoji Screen House by Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect & Associates
By Leibal –
Shoji Screen House is a minimal residence located in Osaka, Japan, designed by Yoshiaki Yamashita Architect & Associates.
The home is situated on a 66 square meter site, which is adjacent a brick wall, and features a windowless facade on the two sides facing the street. Due to the fact that there are no windows on the facade, the architects utilized large shoji screens to provide natural illumination during the day. The home is situated along an alleyway, and is accessible via a secluded corridor that runs parallel to the existing wall.
