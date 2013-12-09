Shine Brighter (and Smarter) This Holiday
Shine Brighter (and Smarter) This Holiday

By Dwell
Presented by Dwell
Tis’ the Season for holiday décor, and if you’re like most families, chances are you’ve already begun stringing up Christmas lights around the home. While traditional incandescent twinkle lights may seem cheap, the truth is those little bulbs can quickly burn up your energy bill. Consider lighting up this year without breaking your energy budget by switching to LED bulbs.

LED stands for light-emitting diode, but it might as well be an acronym for "less energy depleted". That’s because LEDs use at least 75% less energy than regular incandescent bulbs. To put that in perspective, if Americans switched just half of their traditional Christmas lights to LEDs, it would translate into annual savings of $17 billion. That’s a lot of holiday joy.

The second-most important thing to know about LEDs? These bulbs, when used a typical eight hours a day, will last approximately 17 years. In other words, once you change the bulb, you can forget about everything except how much money you’ll be saving. Because LEDs give off no heat, the only thing warm about these bulbs is the soft golden light they give off. In fact, LEDs have tremendous color-temperature flexibility, emitting a spectrum from warm and golden to cool and white.

