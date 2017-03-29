Shibuya Apartment 201 by Hiroyuki Ogawa Architects

The architects designed this space to be a clean and quiet place for rest, opposite from the feeling of the city it is located within. Because a vacation rental involves guests staying longer than a traditional hotel, the kitchen and other such areas are equipped with the same facilities one would find in a regular home in line with the guests’ requests. The white table suspended from the ceiling creates a sense of floating mystery in the space, and the benches carved into the walls like a cave provide a sense of calm and relaxation.



