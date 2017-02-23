Nature Reigns Supreme at a Verdant Kansas City Home

In Kansas City, architect Josh Shelton of El Dorado Inc. designed a family home that prioritizes outdoor space. The sunken structure, built into a sloped site, is topped with a lush roof that's planted with native species; a stepped concrete garden that leads down to the main residence showcases herbs and flowers. Large glass sliders connect the interiors of the U-shaped structure to the landscaped elements, while aiding cross-ventilation. Due to its abundance of verdant zones, it's hard to believe this home is located on an urban site.