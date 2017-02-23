Nature Reigns Supreme at a Verdant Kansas City Home
Nature Reigns Supreme at a Verdant Kansas City Home

By Allie Weiss
Landscape takes center stage in this Missouri residence.

In Kansas City, architect Josh Shelton of El Dorado Inc. designed a family home that prioritizes outdoor space. The sunken structure, built into a sloped site, is topped with a lush roof that's planted with native species; a stepped concrete garden that leads down to the main residence showcases herbs and flowers. Large glass sliders connect the interiors of the U-shaped structure to the landscaped elements, while aiding cross-ventilation. Due to its abundance of verdant zones, it's hard to believe this home is located on an urban site.

Stained cedar, ipe, and concrete form the 2,500-square-foot home's modern palette. Indigenous wildflowers and native grasses grow on top of the structure; this planted roof also helps insulate the home and limit its energy needs.

The roof, which extends into a deck, appears to float above the ground. A detached studio building is located on the site's upper level.

Outside of the studio, a small deck features a cedar soaking tub.

A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.

Large sliding doors connect the living room to both the courtyard and a covered porch on the western side of the house.

During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.

The interiors are outfitted with beech floors and soffits. Custom laminate cabinets in varying colors create storage throughout the home.

The kids' bedrooms feature custom bunk beds with homework stations underneath.

