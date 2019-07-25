Subscribe to Dwell+
7 Efficient Prefabs That Prove the Power of Modular Design
7 Efficient Prefabs That Prove the Power of Modular Design

By Michele Koh Morollo
Resolution:4 Architecture creates astounding prefabricated homes that are tailored to their sites and the unique needs of their owners.

Founded in 1990 by Joseph Tanney and Robert Luntz, Manhattan–based firm Resolution: 4 Architecture (RES4) works on a broad range of architectural projects, but is probably best known for its Modern Modular design system, which leverages existing prefabrication technology to create homes that meet the specific needs of its owners. In 2003, RES4 won an an international competition for modern prefabricated homes. It’s winning entry, the Dwell Home, was considered the "holy grail" for modern prefab enthusiasts by the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post called it the "highest profile modern prefabricated home in America." The firm, which has won numerous industry awards, has designed more than 120 prefab residences from Maine to Hawaii, using modular, panelized, and hybrid methods. 

