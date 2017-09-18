A Sleek Coffee Shop in Hong Kong With Beautiful, Minimalist Interiors
Instead of creating a dramatic exterior that would be forced to compete with the street’s busy urban scene, Studio Adjective opted to create contrast with a glass facade—highlighting the interiors and showcasing the 23-foot-long coffee bar.
The use of bright white surfaces and washed-oak wall panels add a clean veneer, while customized details keep the space cozy, including a platform seating nook that extends from the polished cement floor.
However, the star of the show is the bespoke coffee bar. Custom-made by Studio Adjective, the counter is topped with white Corian and decorated with a double-layered, striped pattern made with angled pieces of white metal. It serves as the perfect stage for Noc's baristas to showcase their carefully honed talents.
