Serviced Apartments in Otsuka by Takashi Nishitani Architects
By Leibal
Serviced Apartments in Otsuka is a minimal apartment complex located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Takashi Nishitani Architects.
The project is a renewal of a 40 year old building in order to service international students. While the interior is kept mainly exposed, timber is accented to serve as a contrast against the concrete and exposed piping. Partitions made of plywood were created in order to separate the common spaces with private rooms.
