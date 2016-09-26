Seletti Monkey Lamps Bring a Slice of Wilderness to Your Outdoors

Man and Nature. Art and Design. Philosophical and Playful. Marcantonio Raimondi Malerba’s work explores all of these concepts, often all at once, through designs that maintain a perfect balance between art and functional object, with a light always focused on the relationship between man and the natural world. Designed for Seletti in 2015, the Monkey Lamps illustrated the artist’s preferred theme beautifully and now Malerba has designed an outdoor version that pushes the original concept further. Transforming the lamps into an outdoor-friendly product gives the four primates new meaning as they are brought into a more fitting environment, whether it’s a lush garden surrounded by trees or a terrace in an urban landscape. Mirroring the indoor versions, the lamps are highly detailed sculptures made of resin. The original four poses are all available, but the white paint has been switched to a special black coating specifically designed for outdoor use. The black paint also gives the Seletti Monkey Lamps a new aesthetic, ensuring that they stand out during the daytime and look mysterious as the LED light shines on them at night. But whether used in a complete set, spread throughout the back garden, or as a solitary piece lighting a small patio, the lamps will certainly bring a creative vibe to outdoor spaces and become conversation starters. Buy here.

