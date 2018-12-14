Visually stunning windows and doors are a cornerstone of thoughtful modern design, and they can dramatically change the way a home appears from the outside – as well as how it is experienced on the inside. Beyond aesthetics, choosing door and window products that are functionally efficient is just as important, so that lasting benefits can be enjoyed for years to come. In addition to ultra-contemporary styling, Western Window Systems boasts recognized energy efficiency and sustainability standards.



Modern windows, often aluminum, are not always energy efficient, despite frequent assumption. Aluminum, by nature, is a strong conductor of heat, so the anatomy of the window itself is critical to determining energy efficiency. The fenestration industry has seen substantial innovation in recent years, which has allowed dramatic advancements in aluminum window and door technology.



Before choosing energy efficient windows, it is important to understand what requirements may be dictated by your local state or region. The International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) is the most commonly used energy code for residential buildings. Rather than acting as a comprehensive compliance tool, the code establishes "minimum standards" that have been adopted in many regions across the United States. Beyond this baseline, many states have more stringent local requirements that should be taken into account to ensure compliance in your specific region.