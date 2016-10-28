See How Technology Turned This Vacation Home Into a Connected Family Hub

So is the case with architect Jordan Goldstein, who built his family’s dream getaway and filled it with smart home technologies that allow them to escape together with peace of mind on all fronts. Sponsored by SAGE by Hughes

Architect Jordan Goldstein designed and built his family’s vacation home on 23 acres of rolling farmland in Rappahannock County, Virginia. Located two hours outside of Washington, D.C., its stacked structure is constructed of stucco, granite, and mahogany siding.

As a managing director and principal at the Washington, D.C. office of international design and architecture firm Gensler, Goldstein set out to create a secluded modern farmhouse for his wife Laurie and their two young daughters—Sari, nine and Alexa, 13. Right from the beginning, he integrated technological features throughout the home that would increase efficiency, safety, and convenience. Since they’re only there once in a while, he wanted to ensure that the house could operate on its own, even when they’re not present.

Goldstein and his youngest daughter Sari are shown here in the open kitchen that flows into the great room, which has become the main space where the family spends time together. Goldstein explains how integrated smart home technology "allows you to have an intuitive relationship with the architecture." He knew SAGE’s wireless interface could help get the job done.

To do this, he turned to SAGE by Hughes™ to implement various home automation products that would allow him to create a living experience that fits with his family’s lifestyle. Since each of the SAGE products can be controlled and monitored with any smart device, they’re now able to manage the home remotely, even when they’re back in D.C. or on their way to the house.

One of the first products Jordan and Laurie ordered was the 5-piece SAGE Security Kit that includes the SAGE Hub, Doorbell Sensor, Door/Window Sensor, Motion Sensor, and Indoor Camera.

With the Security Kit, they can receive instant notificiations and will have access to live video and mobile camera viewing. To go along with the kit, they also ordered a Deadbolt Lock, a Lamp Dimmer, and a Nest Learning Thermostat—all of which can be connected through the same system.

The final product they ordered through SAGE is the Nest Protect: Smoke + CO Alarm, which will notify them if there’s a change in smoke, carbon dioxide, or carbon monoxide levels. Not only will the device send an alert to your phone, but it will also vocally explain exactly where the danger is located.