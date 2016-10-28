See How Technology Turned This Vacation Home Into a Connected Family Hub
So is the case with architect Jordan Goldstein, who built his family’s dream getaway and filled it with smart home technologies that allow them to escape together with peace of mind on all fronts.
Sponsored by SAGE by Hughes
As a managing director and principal at the Washington, D.C. office of international design and architecture firm Gensler, Goldstein set out to create a secluded modern farmhouse for his wife Laurie and their two young daughters—Sari, nine and Alexa, 13. Right from the beginning, he integrated technological features throughout the home that would increase efficiency, safety, and convenience. Since they’re only there once in a while, he wanted to ensure that the house could operate on its own, even when they’re not present.
To do this, he turned to SAGE by Hughes™ to implement various home automation products that would allow him to create a living experience that fits with his family’s lifestyle. Since each of the SAGE products can be controlled and monitored with any smart device, they’re now able to manage the home remotely, even when they’re back in D.C. or on their way to the house.
Watch this video to tour this incredible property and to hear how the Goldsteins have used these technologies to forge a connected, family-centered hideout.