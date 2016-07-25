See How Solatube Products Stream Natural Light Into Even the Darkest Corners of the Home

Solatube's tubular skylights are a clever, energy-efficient way of introducing natural light into virtually any part of the home. Click through the slideshow to see how their system illuminates modern homes.

For closed-off rooms with indirect outdoor access, Solatube's tubular daylighting devices offer a versatile way to pipe natural light in from above. Using a highly-reflective rooftop duct, sunlight can be delivered and diffused as deep as 40 feet indoors. Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms. Tubular daylighting is particularly effective in interior rooms, like closets, hallways, and bathrooms, where accessing daylight isn't as simple as putting in a window. The difference a Solatube tubular daylighting device can make in these spaces is dramatic. Even in rooms that have windows, tubular skylights are a smart way to diffuse supplemental light across the entire space. Solatube's tubular skylights make a discrete rooftop addition. At this idyllic cottage, their presence is barely noticeable from the outside. Getting a Solatube tubular daylighting device is painless. Their national network of dealers offers free in-home consultation and comprehensive installation services.