Secret Garden

Boston architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon are internationally renowned for their pioneering architectural and urban design projects, but in their recent concept for Meejin’s parents, Hannah and Jason Yoon, the vanguard couple took a more restrained tack. "It’s a simple house, with a few flourishes," says Höweler, "less exotic, more practical, a little funky." One embellishment is a small courtyard, born of restrictions imposed by budget, a narrow site, and strict zoning laws.