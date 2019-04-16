Secret Garden
Secret Garden

By Diana Budds
In Arlington, Virginia, architecture firm Höweler + Yoon contends with spatial and budgetary constraints to carve a microcourtyard, complete with Japanese maples and a cascading concrete fountain, in just 200 square feet.

Boston architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon are internationally renowned for their pioneering architectural and urban design projects, but in their recent concept for Meejin’s parents, Hannah and Jason Yoon, the vanguard couple took a more restrained tack. "It’s a simple house, with a few flourishes," says Höweler, "less exotic, more practical, a little funky." One embellishment is a small courtyard, born of restrictions imposed by budget, a narrow site, and strict zoning laws.

