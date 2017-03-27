Seattle Waterfront Lifestyle

Park, enter, enjoy at rare, South King C0unty waterfront home. Private, gated community includes boat launch, pocket park, and private moorage opportunity. Panoramic southern views capture the best light Seattle has to offer, year round, including Three Tree Point, Vashon Island, and the Olympic Mountain Range. Stunning. One-story living for effortless day to day enjoyment; main level master features panoramic blue backdrop - the Puget Sound. Enjoy!