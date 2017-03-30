Stories

Waterfront Property: Three Factors That Determine Value - Part I
How do you price a waterfront property?
Matt Parker
Seattle Waterfront Lifestyle
Ten Steps To Heaven: $1,599,999.
Matt Parker
Millennial Mini Mansions: An Untapped Gold Mine
Millennials and Gen-X’ers, who make up well over half of the buying public (according to the National Association of Realtors,...
Matt Parker