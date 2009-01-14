A New “Scrap House” Made From Old Industrial Materials
“Repurpose, refurbish, recycle” was the guiding principle to create this shed-inspired Canadian country house assembled piece by piece using reclaimed metals and woods.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published in Dwell’s December/January 2009 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Alex Bozikovic
Alex Bozikovic is a Toronto based writer and editor for the Globe and Mail and frequent Dwell contributor.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsHome ToursDwell Magazine