Here’s What San Francisco’s Most Expensive Home on the Market Looks Like
By Kathryn M.
Offered at $40,500,000, the residence spans an entire city block at the base of the famous Lombard Street.

Gather up that loose change—designed by Troon Pacific, this 9,500-square-foot property known as Residence 950 is on the market for a whopping $40,500,000, earning it the title of San Francisco’s most expensive home on the market.

Located one block from the famed Lombard Street, the LEED Platinum-certified home features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, and a restored one-bedroom cottage.

Located at 950 Lombard Street, the 9,500-square-foot estate spans two hillside lots. A short walk from the curvy section of Lombard, the Russian Hill home offers views of Alcatraz, Angel Island, and Coit Tower.

Originally a 1907 shingled Willis Polk house, the Russian Hill home has been both renovated and expanded, merging classic San Francisco architecture with new, modern design. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside the property.

Guests can enter the three-story property via a street-side gate with a built-in Siedle Steel electronic entry system, including a keypad and biometric access. Alternatively, the home offers an underground four-car garage.

Taking up two hillside lots, the large property is set above the city, offering views of the San Francisco Bay, the East Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, Downtown San Francisco, and Coit Tower. If sold for its asking price, the residence will become the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco—the current record holder sold for $38,000,000. 

The large backyard features several 100-year-old olive trees alongside&nbsp;water features, native plantings, and an abundance of green landscaping.

A rectangular infinity-edge lap pool overlooks the backyard and views of the city.

Patios surrounding the home create several outdoor seating and dining areas, while large sliding doors allow for indoor/outdoor living.

The gourmet kitchen features a custom Boffi cabinetry, Calacatta marble countertops, Mandarin white limestone floors, and fully integrated Gaggenau appliances.

The grand parlor with a custom-designed bar is located on the ground floor, right next to a large terrace with a corner view of the San Francisco Bay.

Along with intimate living areas, the home offers multiple other areas for entertaining, including a grand, two-story art gallery.

The bedrooms frame views of Coit Tower, the East Bay Bridge, and the city skyline.

The master bathroom is fitted with Calacatta Oro marble slab walls and flooring, along with a free-standing soaking tub and walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms are located on the top floor of the residence.

The backyard of Residence 950 glows against the downtown skyline. The renovated one-bedroom cottage is just steps away.

Residence 950 is currently co-listed for $40,500,000 by Joel Goodrich with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and The Altman Brothers, Josh and Matt, with Douglas Elliman.

