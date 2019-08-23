Here’s What San Francisco’s Most Expensive Home on the Market Looks Like
Gather up that loose change—designed by Troon Pacific, this 9,500-square-foot property known as Residence 950 is on the market for a whopping $40,500,000, earning it the title of San Francisco’s most expensive home on the market.
Located one block from the famed Lombard Street, the LEED Platinum-certified home features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, and a restored one-bedroom cottage.
Originally a 1907 shingled Willis Polk house, the Russian Hill home has been both renovated and expanded, merging classic San Francisco architecture with new, modern design. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside the property.
Taking up two hillside lots, the large property is set above the city, offering views of the San Francisco Bay, the East Bay Bridge, Alcatraz, Angel Island, Downtown San Francisco, and Coit Tower. If sold for its asking price, the residence will become the most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco—the current record holder sold for $38,000,000.
Residence 950 is currently co-listed for $40,500,000 by Joel Goodrich with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and The Altman Brothers, Josh and Matt, with Douglas Elliman.
