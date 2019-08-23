Here’s What San Francisco’s Most Expensive Home on the Market Looks Like

Gather up that loose change—designed by Troon Pacific, this 9,500-square-foot property known as Residence 950 is on the market for a whopping $40,500,000, earning it the title of San Francisco’s most expensive home on the market.

Located one block from the famed Lombard Street, the LEED Platinum-certified home features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, and a restored one-bedroom cottage.