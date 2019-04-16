San Diego Teaches Us How Micro-Living Can Thrive

It was the middle of the aughts when Woodbury University professor Hector Perez rallied a group of architects to pool their resources and buy nine lots in the historic Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, near the Mexican border, to develop as campus space for the school. Then the economy stalled, and the plans for the university shifted to another area nearby. But the architects kept the parcels with the intention of developing them in a way that would best serve the community.