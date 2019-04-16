Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
y
Ye Rin Mok
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
San Diego Teaches Us How Micro-Living Can Thrive
A professor takes the first step toward creating a new model for the city.
Erika Heet
Steel and Brass Cover Nearly Every Surface of this Industrial L.A. Kitchen
A designer carves out an industrial-chic kitchen in a downtown Los Angeles apartment.
Erika Heet