Salone Satellite Top Pick: AMPY Stool by Jerri Hobdy
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Salone Satellite Top Pick: AMPY Stool by Jerri Hobdy

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
In 2013, Salone Satellite—Salone Internazionale del Mobile’s younger companion, for which a jury led by Marva Griffin Wilshire selects exhibitors younger than 35—showcased six intrepid U.S. booths, from a Southern design school to one of Dwell’s 2012 Young Guns honorees. Could one of these be the next Nendo or Patrick Jouin?

Savannah College of Art and Design student Jerri Hobdy made her first appearance at Salone Satellite with her AMPY stool, which explores crochet as an experimental fabrication technique. "It’s heavily associated with craft and an old-world aesthetic, and I wanted to put it into more contemporary use," the Houston native says. The base is simple enough to be manufactured at a fast clip—Hobdy made hers in less than a day. The crochet topper took a week: She started out with a two-mile-long piece of single-chain stitch that "looks like a little braid," then compounded that module into a thicker braid.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.