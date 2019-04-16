Salone Satellite Top Pick: AMPY Stool by Jerri Hobdy
Savannah College of Art and Design student Jerri Hobdy made her first appearance at Salone Satellite with her AMPY stool, which explores crochet as an experimental fabrication technique. "It’s heavily associated with craft and an old-world aesthetic, and I wanted to put it into more contemporary use," the Houston native says. The base is simple enough to be manufactured at a fast clip—Hobdy made hers in less than a day. The crochet topper took a week: She started out with a two-mile-long piece of single-chain stitch that "looks like a little braid," then compounded that module into a thicker braid.
