Rustic Meets Modern In This Tuscan Village Boutique Hotel

Owned and restored by lawyer Michael L. Cioffi, with interiors designed by Rome-based restoration expert, Ilaria Miani, Monteverdi Tuscany brings the colors and textures of the region into its luxurious, texturally interesting guest rooms, suites and villas.

Each room has a different concept. The Val d’Orcia Suite is inspired by the colors of the lush vineyards and green dales of Tuscany. Suite Sant’Andrea has warm tones of travertine and wood with a modern black bathtub and a wood-burning fireplace.

The La Pieve Suite has the atmosphere of an Italian farmhouse with a king-size canopy bed inspired by Italian Renaissance artist Giotto.

The two bedroom Aeneas Suite, retains its ancient stone walls, hardwood floors and wood-beamed ceilings, but boasts modern amenities like a rain shower and heated towel racks, while within the Il Pozzo Suite are a rare 18th century copper bathtub and a copper canopied king-size bed.

The rooms are spread across various buildings throughout the village, and in order to preserve the site’s heritage and local culture, every building was carefully renovated to stay true to it's authentic Tuscan spirit.