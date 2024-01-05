They Made Their Own Sofa—and Just About Everything Else in Their Family’s Quirky London Flat
Mike and Jewlsy McMahon took on projects ranging from board-forming concrete counters to CNC-machining a dining room set with a built-in fruit bowl.
Text by
Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac just paces from London’s Kings Cross is a small, unassuming development set around a courtyard. The brick apartment building has two balconies overflowing with ferns and more jungle-like greenery, hinting at the urban oasis that is Mike and Jewlsy McMahon’s home, which they recently reimagined almost entirely themselves.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Mandi Keighran
Design and travel writer based in London
Published