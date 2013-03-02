Roost Restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville is situated in South Carolina's northwestern corner, about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina. Close to a century ago it was known as "The Textile Canter of the World." Today it's home to a thriving locavore community and the United States' only certified Earth Market—a worldwide network of farmers' markets certified by the venerated organization Slow Food International. A new restaurant, Roost, channels the region's proclivity for local, organic, and seasonal sustenance.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
"We always wanted to design a restaurant around the locavore theme," says Michael Rosen, Vice President of JHM Restaurant Group, the owners of Roost. "Everybody’s notion of farm to table is that it has to be expensive. We want to provide honest, artfully prepared food at a fair price in a comfortable atmosphere," he continues.
Roost's menu includes Southern staples like pork ribs and chicken and dumplings (a house specialty says Rosen) along with a host of other dishes like a burger made with dry aged beef and a full vegetarian menu. Roost sources most of its ingredients—like flour, pasta, milk and dairy, eggs, vegetables, fresh and cured meats, among others—from local producers. When Slow FOod Upstate, the local chapter of Slow Food International, holds its monthly market the restaurant's chefs use unsold product to craft special weekend dishes. "We like to practice what we preach," says Rosen about the farm-to-table approach.
Atlanta firm Johnson Studio used sustainable and locally sourced materials like limestone and oak in the 252-seat restaurant's design. Movable walls in the bar area open to a lively square where live bands frequently perform.
"This is a food-forward, chef-forward, community-driven, comfortable, and welcoming environment," says Rosen. "Greenville is definitely ready for it."
Roost
220 North Main Street
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
Open daily