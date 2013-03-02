Roost Restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville is situated in South Carolina's northwestern corner, about 100 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina. Close to a century ago it was known as "The Textile Canter of the World." Today it's home to a thriving locavore community and the United States' only certified Earth Market—a worldwide network of farmers' markets certified by the venerated organization Slow Food International. A new restaurant, Roost, channels the region's proclivity for local, organic, and seasonal sustenance.

Far from the urban meccas of fine dining, a farm-to-table restaurant scene is flourishing in Greenville, South Carolina. At Roost, this locavore ethos extends to the decor. Atlanta-based firm Johnson Studio chose locally sourced materials, such as limestone. Walls made of slated oak, which are meant to resemble produce crates, visually ratify the eatery’s connection with the land. Photo Categories:

"We always wanted to design a restaurant around the locavore theme," says Michael Rosen, Vice President of JHM Restaurant Group, the owners of Roost. "Everybody’s notion of farm to table is that it has to be expensive. We want to provide honest, artfully prepared food at a fair price in a comfortable atmosphere," he continues.

Roost's menu includes Southern staples like pork ribs and chicken and dumplings (a house specialty says Rosen) along with a host of other dishes like a burger made with dry aged beef and a full vegetarian menu. Roost sources most of its ingredients—like flour, pasta, milk and dairy, eggs, vegetables, fresh and cured meats, among others—from local producers. When Slow FOod Upstate, the local chapter of Slow Food International, holds its monthly market the restaurant's chefs use unsold product to craft special weekend dishes. "We like to practice what we preach," says Rosen about the farm-to-table approach.

Roost, a restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina, taps into the local Slow Food community. Atlanta firm Johnson Studio used sustainable and locally sourced materials like limestone and oak in the 252-seat restaurant's design. Movable walls in the bar area open to a lively square where live bands frequently perform.