Roger Gastman at Ford & Ching

"Roger represents a confluence where street art and the establishment cross over and communicate. It’s a very difficult place to be and he handles it very well," says Ford & Ching's Willard Ford. "One of my favorite parts of the events was when he was wrapping up his presentation and beginning to field audience questions. He left his final slide up, which was of an adult film star he interviewed for his magazine Swindle, for about 20 minutes and was completely at ease with that as the backdrop—the crowd loved it."



The next Creative Mornings at Night event will be held in the spring of 2012. Stay tuned to find out who the featured speaker will be.



