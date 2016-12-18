Riverview by Nobbs Radford Architects

This former medical center, in the heart of bohemian Northcote, has been transformed into a three story residence that takes full advantage of the interesting spatial opportunities the original structure offered. Entry is directly off the street into a seven meter high space featuring a Japanese Maple and a full height north facing window that casts light throughout the interior. Internal spaces are arranged around a large Tasmanian Oak clad ‘box’ containing a wine store and bathroom at ground level with a mezzanine lounge above. A large garage workshop and two bedrooms are also located on the lower level, connected to the kitchen, meals and adjacent roof terrace via a ‘folded’ timber stair. The first floor study commands an internal view over the soaring entry space, as well as the street below via a deep bay window seat. A discrete stair accesses the third level master domain which enjoys classic roof top views. Internal materials include polished concrete, timber and white walls providing a refined backdrop to an interior defined by voluminous spaces, dynamic light and intriguing vistas.
