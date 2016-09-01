Residence and Playground by Sota Matsuura Architects

Situated in a vibrant residential neighborhood, the house is owned by a woman who grew up in the area from childhood. The residence is composed of three volumes, with each volume being supported by a pile like support structure called a piloti. The first floor of the house opens to the outside with three differing heights rising above. The height of each pilotis gradually increases, increasing in height from the front of the house towards the rear. This variance in height diversifies the aesthetic of both the playground and the residence.



