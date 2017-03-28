Renovation in Shizuoka by Shuhei Goto Architects
Renovation in Shizuoka by Shuhei Goto Architects

By Leibal / Published by Leibal
Renovation in Shizuoka is a minimal renovation located in Shizuoka, Japan, designed by Shuhei Goto Architects.

The project was to rehabilitate an old steel-framed office and apartment building as a single-family house. The home is characterized by a series of triangle truss steel beams that circulate throughout the interior, providing both functional and aesthetic elements to the residence. The main living area features double-height ceilings, with glazings placed slightly higher to protect the privacy of the residents.


