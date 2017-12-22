A Renovated Hawaiian Beach House From the 1950s Asks $1.79M

Originally built in 1954 as a plantation style beach house, the property was carefully renovated in 2013 by architect and designer Niko Preovolos and his team at Dwellingpoint Design. The goal was to showcase its natural beauty and provide necessary updates for a modern lifestyle. It's now on the market through Coldwell Banker for $1,795,000.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

When Preovolos first encountered the property, he saw a 900-square-foot home that had undergone poor renovations over the years and had fallen into disrepair. He also saw a prime beachfront location and some great bones in the home's original framework. "It was probably a diamond when it was built. I knew what it could become and that I would be the one to save it," Niko stated of his decision to take on the project.

"We wanted to honor the home's midcentury roots, but bring it into this century and make it fit with the way people live today." -Niko Preovolos

After a lengthy, 14-month permitting process (largely due to Maui's complicated regulations), the project took eight months from concept to completion. Though he preserved the high-vaulted, open-beam ceilings, he added some tasteful updates including the addition of galvanized feature walls, textural wood walls, and Fascino Italiano tile floor. The kitchen and bathrooms went through a complete renovation.





To create a warm and vibrant space, the team used a mix of earthy materials and accents, including acid-washed metal, stone, and concrete—all of which contrast nicely against crisp white wood.







The two-bedroom, two-bath home is set on a beautifully landscaped lot that measures 14,375 square feet and is complete with aged mango and banana trees. It was imperative to the renovation that each room have a well-framed garden view to extend the flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces.



In addition to being ideally located just steps from the beach, well-appointed lanais are used to establish relaxing outdoor lounge areas. The outdoor living space also includes a private, open-air rain shower, clawfoot tub, pizza oven, multiple gardens, and a detached art studio that's hidden behind metal barn doors.





The renovated beach house is now a serene home that mixes high functionality with timeless beauty, thanks to natural materials, the qualitative properties of light, and a clean design.



